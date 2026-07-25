Arteta have two England World Cup stars on radar as Arsenal boss plans to make a statement

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Arsenal’s preparations for the new season have been disrupted by a serious injury to William Saliba, forcing the club to reconsider whether another centre-back is needed before the transfer window closes.



The French defender is expected to miss an extended period with a back problem suffered during the World Cup, leaving Mikel Arteta without one of the most important players in his defensive structure.

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The Gunners already have several options, including Gabriel, Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber.

However, fitness concerns and Saliba’s importance on the right side of central defence mean Arsenal may still want a reliable, experienced addition.

Two England internationals have now emerged as possible solutions, although they would represent very different types of transfer.

Free-agent opportunity and £60m option under consideration

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are interested in John Stones and Ezri Konsa following confirmation that Saliba faces a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Stones is available without a transfer fee after leaving Manchester City, while Arteta knows him well from their time together at the Etihad Stadium.

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His experience, passing ability and comfort stepping into midfield could make him an attractive short-term solution.

Konsa would offer greater durability and has consistently played a major role for Aston Villa.

However, he has two years remaining on his contract, and there is reportedly a significant difference between Arsenal’s valuation and Villa’s asking price, believed to be around £60 million.

Arsenal need protection rather than a panic signing

The injury will not require surgery, but Reuters confirmed that Saliba must follow a managed recovery programme after aggravating the issue during France’s World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Stones is the smarter short-term option. He understands Arteta’s methods, can play at centre-back or move into midfield, and would not require a transfer fee.

His injury history is the obvious concern, but Arsenal would be signing him as experienced cover rather than asking him to replace Saliba permanently.

Konsa is younger, more dependable and probably the safer player physically, but spending close to £60 million on another centre-back may be difficult to justify when Saliba is expected to return.

Arsenal need protection, not panic. A carefully structured contract for Stones could provide immediate quality while preserving funds for other priority areas.

Arsenal ready to pay as much as £90m to secure Arteta’s priority transfer target