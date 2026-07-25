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Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal all summer, and the Gunners are confident of getting the deal done.

According to TEAMtalk, they are prepared to make a move for the 26-year-old South American striker if he indicates he is keen.

The report further claims that an agreement with the player or his club will not be an issue for Arsenal, and they would be prepared to pay the necessary amount in order to facilitate the transfer.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is in regular contact with the player’s representatives and is assessing whether Arsenal can convince him to return to the Premier League. He has been linked with clubs like Barcelona as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality striker, and Alvarez would be an exceptional acquisition for them. He registered 29 goal contributions for Atletico Madrid last season, and he could transform Arsenal’s attack.

Even though Viktor Gyokeres has done well since joining the Premier League club and he helped them win the title last season, his overall football ability is quite limited, and Arsenal need a technically gifted attacker who can be a complete forward for them. Alvarez can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He can be quite effective from long range and with free kicks as well.

He has played in England before with Manchester City, and he could adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact at Arsenal. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

It appears that the move will depend on whether the player is willing to approve a return to the Premier League.