Bruno Guimaraes alternative: Arsenal have second midfield option already decided

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Arsenal’s midfield search has a clear hierarchy, with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães still viewed as the preferred addition and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott retained as an alternative.



Mikel Arteta wants another midfielder who can handle pressure, progress possession and add intensity alongside Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

Guimarães offers immediate Premier League experience, but Newcastle’s reluctance to sell makes the operation expensive.

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Scott represents a younger option, although Bournemouth are equally determined to protect one of their most valuable players.

Arsenal are keeping both routes open rather than allowing one difficult negotiation to dictate the remainder of their window.

Newcastle captain remains leading Arsenal target

According to The Telegraph, Guimarães remains Arsenal’s main midfield target, while Scott is among the alternatives should an agreement with Newcastle prove impossible.

The Brazilian would bring leadership, press resistance and proven quality in demanding matches.

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He can also operate as a deeper midfielder or a more adventurous number eight, giving Arteta greater flexibility.

The problem is Newcastle’s negotiating position. They continue to insist their captain is not for sale and are expected to demand a substantial fee before reconsidering.

Arsenal must therefore decide how far they are prepared to stretch without limiting their ability to strengthen elsewhere.

Younger alternative offers potential but is not a cheap back-up

Reports in the media suggest that Scott has attracted Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United after turning down a new Bournemouth contract.

His appeal comes from his close control, ball-carrying, versatility and improved defensive work.

Guimarães is the safer signing because he could immediately improve Arsenal’s starting eleven and influence a title challenge.

Scott has a high ceiling, but he would arrive as a longer-term investment whose goals and assists still need to improve.

Arsenal are right to maintain both options. However, Scott should not be treated as a bargain fallback if Bournemouth demand an elite-level fee.

The smartest approach is to set a deadline for Newcastle talks and move decisively if no compromise emerges.

Arsenal need quality, but they must avoid another prolonged chase that leaves them paying above their valuation.

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