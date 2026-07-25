(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in contact with Bayer Leverkusen for Kerim Alajbegovic, says transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants have firmly set their sights on the highly rated winger as part of their broader strategy to secure top young talent from across the continent.

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Fabrizio Romano provides Chelsea update on Kerim Alajbegovic

Providing the latest details on social media, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that active discussions are taking place between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen regarding a transfer for Alajbegović.

“Chelsea are in contact with Bayer Leverkusen for Kerim Alajbegović, talks ongoing,” Romano revealed on X.

“Understand there’s no £34m bid, talks are at lower fee at present and Italian clubs are still involved in the race. Alajbegović yet to decide his future with Italian clubs and Chelsea keen.”

Contrary to speculative reports suggesting a massive £34 million opening offer had been submitted, Romano clarified that negotiations remain centered around a lower structure.

While Chelsea are favourites to sign him, several other clubs including some Serie A clubs maintain strong interest, leaving the decision open as multi-club interest intensifies.

Who is Kerim Alajbegovic?

The 18-year-old winger has rapidly emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in European football.

Developing through Bayer Leverkusen’s setup, Alajbegović demonstrated his immense potential during a productive spell with RB Salzburg, showing impressive dribbling, creative vision, and technical composure.

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His strong performances extended to the international stage with Bosnia and Herzegovina during the World Cup, where his sharp attacking displays caught the eye of top scouts.

Capable of playing across the frontline with dual-footed flair, Alajbegović aligns with Chelsea’s long-term squad vision.

With manager Xabi Alonso familiar with Leverkusen’s youth pipeline, the Blues view Alajbegović as an ideal addition to their dynamic attack.

As talks progress, Chelsea hope to win the race against Italian competition and complete a deal in the coming weeks.