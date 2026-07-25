Enzo Maresca addresses 'concerns' over 115 charges facing Man City

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s new era has begun with Enzo Maresca refusing to be distracted by the long-running Premier League financial case hanging over the club.



The Italian returned to the Etihad this summer to replace Pep Guardiola, inheriting not only a title-challenging squad but also questions that have followed City since the charges were announced in February 2023.

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The case, still widely known as the “115 charges”, concerns alleged breaches of financial regulations across several seasons.

City deny wrongdoing, while the continued absence of a verdict has created uncertainty around the club’s future.

Maresca insists the situation is not influencing his approach.

Man City boss dismisses concerns over 115 charges

Maresca was asked about the charges during his first press conference as Man City manager and made clear that he is focused on football rather than legal speculation.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“The only thing I can say is three years ago, the Treble season, I was here and it was the same words about this. In three years, it’s still the same”.

“Nothing has happened”.

“I don’t have any concerns personally”.

His response reflects the position City have maintained throughout the process: business continues as normal until the independent commission delivers its decision.

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Maresca also has first-hand experience of the environment, having worked on Guardiola’s staff during the treble-winning 2022/23 campaign.

Questions over charges are refusing to disappear

The manager’s confidence is understandable, but the wider issue remains unresolved.

talkSPORT reports that the hearing concluded in December 2024, yet no verdict has been published.

The case was initially described as involving 115 alleged breaches, although the total is now widely reported as 130. City continue to deny all allegations.

Maresca is right not to allow a legal process outside his control to dominate his first weeks in charge. His responsibility is to prepare the team, manage the squad and respond only when a ruling arrives.

However, saying “nothing has happened” does not make the uncertainty disappear.

The delay has become a major story in itself, and every new manager, signing or trophy will continue to be discussed alongside the case.

Maresca can remain calm, but Man City cannot fully begin their post-Guardiola chapter until a verdict finally provides clarity.

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