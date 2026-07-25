Journalist drops Liverpool bombshell on cheaper Bradley Barcola alternative

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a winger has widened, with Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche emerging as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola.



The Reds are reshaping their attack following Mohamed Salah’s departure and want another player capable of operating from the right.

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Akliouche is not the only name under consideration, but his expected €50–60 million price would make him significantly cheaper than Barcola.

Liverpool have explored the situation without committing to a formal bid.

Liverpool approached young Monaco winger

According to GIVEMESPORT, The Athletic’s James Pearce confirmed that Liverpool made an approach earlier in the window and assess Akliouche alongside other winger targets.

“They’ve certainly had some discussions about it. I was told yesterday that there had been an approach earlier on in the window for the Monaco right-winger, and he is just one of a number of targets being kind of assessed at the minute before they decide exactly what they’re going to do. So he would certainly be a cheaper alternative to Bradley Barcola if you couldn’t get the PSG man. I think you’d be looking at €50-60m for Akliouche. So yeah, he’s certainly one that I say is a possibility, rather than a kind of definite they’ll be making a move for him.”

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Pearce’s wording presents Akliouche as a realistic option rather than Liverpool’s confirmed priority.

Cheaper deal for Akliouche makes sense for the Reds

The complication is that Akliouche reportedly favours PSG. Football365 reports that the European champions have an agreement with the player and remain in talks with Monaco, although a club-to-club deal has not been completed.

Akliouche would offer creativity, close control and the ability to move inside from the right. He is less established than Barcola, but the lower fee could allow Liverpool to strengthen other areas of Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Liverpool should keep him high on their shortlist without entering a bidding war. Spending €50-60 million on a talented 24-year-old could represent better value than paying a superstar price for Barcola.

However, Liverpool should only move decisively if Akliouche is genuinely open to Anfield.

Signing a player who views the club merely as a fallback option would be a poor foundation for such an important attacking rebuild.

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