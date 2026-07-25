Mo Salah closes in on blockbuster move after €12 million agreement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Beşiktaş are moving closer to completing one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer, with Mohamed Salah reportedly agreeing in principle to continue his career in Turkey.



The Egyptian is available on a free transfer following the end of his hugely successful Liverpool spell.

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Although clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United States have shown interest, Salah’s preference remain in European football has strengthened Beşiktaş’s position.

A one-year contract with the option of a further season is reportedly on the table, alongside an annual salary of €12 million.

The deal has not been officially announced, but confidence is growing in Istanbul that an agreement can be finalised soon.

Salah agrees deal in principle with Turkish giants

According to Nicolò Schira on X, Salah is getting closer to joining Beşiktaş as a free agent after reaching an agreement in principle over a contract running until 2027, with an option to extend it until 2028.

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Schira reports that the proposed agreement would be worth €12 million per year.

Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano is also personally pushing to convince the former Liverpool winger that his sporting project is the right one.

The Turkish club believe the transfer could be completed within days, although final paperwork and financial details still need to be resolved.

Previous talks had reportedly encountered difficulties over the demands of Salah’s representatives, but the latest update suggests those obstacles may now be closer to being cleared.

Historic signing would transform expectations in Istanbul

Daily Sabah reports that Salah remains the marquee target in Beşiktaş’s ambitious rebuild under Italiano, with the club maintaining direct contact while attempting to settle the remaining financial issues.

From a football perspective, this would be a remarkable signing.

Salah may be approaching the later stages of his career, but his goals, experience and global profile could immediately raise Beşiktaş’s level both on and off the pitch.

The move makes sense for everyone. Salah would remain in European competition and become the central figure in an ambitious project, while Beşiktaş would acquire a genuine superstar without paying a transfer fee.

The salary package is substantial, and expectations would be enormous.

However, few free-agent opportunities offer this combination of proven quality and worldwide commercial appeal.

If Beşiktaş complete the agreement, it could become one of the most significant transfers in Turkish football history.

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