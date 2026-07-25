Arsenal plot ambitious move for Tottenham player destined to leave this summer

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a sensational move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero as Mikel Arteta searches for cover following William Saliba’s injury.



Any transfer between the north London rivals would be difficult, but Romero’s expected departure from Spurs has created an unusual opportunity.

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Tottenham have already strengthened their defence by signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, suggesting they are preparing for life without their captain.

Romero remains under contract until 2029, so Spurs can still demand a substantial fee despite being open to a sale.

Inter Milan currently appear to be leading the pursuit, although interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona could complicate their plans.

Arsenal monitor situation but Inter lead the race

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter have identified Romero as their priority defensive target and have already contacted his representatives.

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The Argentina international is reportedly open to returning to Serie A after previously playing for Atalanta.

Inter believe they can offer him an important role and Champions League football, but Arsenal and Chelsea are viewed as serious competition.

Barcelona are also monitoring the situation, although their financial difficulties may limit their ability to complete the deal.

Arsenal’s interest has emerged after Saliba was ruled out for an extended period.

The Gunners need another right-sided centre-back, but convincing Tottenham to strengthen their closest rivals would be a major challenge.

Controversial deal looks highly unlikely

Reuters confirmed that Saliba will undergo a managed rehabilitation programme after aggravating a back injury during France’s World Cup campaign.

Surgery is not required, but Arsenal have not provided a return date.

Romero would offer aggression, leadership and Premier League experience, making him an obvious tactical fit. However, his disciplinary record and Tottenham connection would make the transfer controversial for both fanbases.

Arsenal should explore the opportunity without expecting it to become straightforward.

Spurs would probably demand a premium from their rivals, while Romero may prefer Inter because of his previous experience in Italy.

The move would undoubtedly improve Arsenal’s defence, but a cheaper and less politically complicated alternative may ultimately prove more realistic.

Arsenal ready to pay as much as £90m to secure Arteta’s priority transfer target