Latest hint coming out of Man United clearly shows they want Marcus Rashford U-turn

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United may be reconsidering their position on Marcus Rashford after inviting the England international to participate in Amazon’s behind-the-scenes documentary about the club’s 2026/27 campaign.



Rashford returned to Old Trafford after Barcelona decided not to make his loan move permanent.

A summer departure had appeared likely, but finding a buyer capable of meeting United’s demands and covering his substantial salary has proved difficult.

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Including him in a season-long documentary would not guarantee that he will stay.

However, it would be unusual to give a player significant access to the production if senior figures were completely certain that he had no future at the club.

The invitation has created fresh doubt over what once looked like an inevitable exit.

Man United could reintegrate Marcus Rashford

According to The Mirror, Rashford has been invited to feature in Manchester United’s Amazon documentary, suggesting the club’s hierarchy may be prepared to keep him at Old Trafford.

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The forward has not played a competitive match for United since December 2024, and his relationship with the club appeared to have reached breaking point before his loan spells away.

However, the documentary invitation comes as he prepares to return for pre-season following England’s World Cup campaign.

Michael Carrick must now decide whether Rashford can be reintegrated into his squad or whether the invitation is simply part of Amazon’s attempt to document every major storyline surrounding the club.

Keeping him could work under Carrick’s guidance

The possibility of a return is not entirely new. The Guardian previously reported that Rashford was expected to begin the new season as part of Carrick’s squad unless a suitable transfer opportunity emerged.

United should not keep him merely because they cannot arrange a sale. That would create another season of uncertainty and leave Carrick managing a player whose long-term commitment would immediately be questioned.

However, a proper reset could benefit both sides. Rashford still offers pace, Premier League experience and the ability to play across the attack.

If he accepts a clearly defined role and shows renewed motivation, United would regain a valuable option without paying another transfer fee.

The documentary invitation is a meaningful signal, but actions will matter more.

United and Rashford must decide whether they genuinely want to rebuild their relationship rather than simply postpone an uncomfortable separation.

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