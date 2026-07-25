Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

James Trafford has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer.

The 23-year-old is frustrated with the lack of opportunities at Manchester City, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

Leeds United need a quality goalkeeper, and it could be the ideal move for all parties. However, former England goalkeeper David James has claimed that Trafford should continue at Manchester City and he is unlikely to be successful if he left the club.

“So first of all, stay at the club. You’re not going to get much bigger than Manchester City. Well, actually, you’re not going to get as successful as Man City over the last five or six years.” James said (h/t Leeds Press).

There is no doubt that Manchester City have a far better team and more resources compared to Leeds United. They are far more likely to win major trophies consistently. However, Trafford is still only 23, and he needs to play regularly in order to develop further and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not appeal to him right now. It would make sense for him to join a club where he can play every week.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get the deal done. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality goalkeeper, and he was outstanding during his time at Burnley. Regular football could bring out the best in him once again and help him regain his form and confidence.

Trafford will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country. Regular football at Leeds United will not only help him get back to his best, but it will also help him hold down a regular starting spot for the England national team.