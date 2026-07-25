(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing Ermedin Demirovic from VfB Stuttgart.

According to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger, the player could be sold for a fee of around €20 million this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get the deal done.

They are not the only club interested in the striker, and they will face competition from clubs like Juventus. Meanwhile, the striker is happy to stay at the German club beyond the season, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Leeds United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They were overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season, who scored 14 goals in the Premier League.

Even though he had a very impressive season, Leeds need more quality at their disposal. They cannot hope to rely on just one goal scorer.

Demirovic has shown his quality in Germany with 43 goals in 87 matches for Stuttgart. He has been a reliable goalscorer, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could be an important player for Leeds next season.

The Whites managed to survive in the Premier League this season, but they will look to establish themselves as regulars in the league. They need to keep improving the team in order to stay up. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club.

The asking price is quite reasonable for a striker at the peak of his powers, and Leeds should be able to afford him.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.