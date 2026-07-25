Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interact prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Oskar Pietuszewski has been linked with a move away from Porto in recent weeks.

According to FussballDaten, Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the player.

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Oskar Pietuszewski is a man in demand

The Polish youngster is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could cost around €60 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up for him. The 18-year-old attacker can operate on either flank, and he could add goals and creativity to the team. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool could use more quality on the flanks.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They need more depth in that area of the pitch. However, the 18-year-old needs regular opportunities to develop and the move to Old Trafford might not be ideal for him.

Similarly, Chelsea and Arsenal need more depth on the flanks. Alejandro Garnacho and Leandro Trossard have left this summer, and both clubs need more options at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for Pietuszewski.

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Liverpool could use Pietuszewski

Finally, Liverpool are seriously lacking in quality when it comes to the wide areas. They have agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna. Apart from that, they do not have a specialist winger right now.

Cody Gakpo has played on the left, but the Netherlands International is not suited to the role of a winger. He is more of a goal scorer, and Liverpool need someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities.

Mohamed Salah has also left the club, and Liverpool need to invest in a quality winger is now a priority.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool decide to make an offer for Pietuszewski.

Even though the €60 million asking price is high right now, Pietuszewski might be able to justify the investment in the long term.