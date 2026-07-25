Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Spanish club, and the 26-year-old is yet to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid. Naturally, they are open to sanctioning his departure.

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Vinicius Junior being offered around

His representatives have been in touch with a few clubs regarding a potential move. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keen on the player, and they could look to make a move for the Brazilian if the opportunity presents itself. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the Brazilian attacker in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that Vinicius is a world-class player, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. He will add pace, flair, unpredictability, and goals to the team. Liverpool need a superstar like him, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah. Even though he is a left-sided attacker, Liverpool should do everything in their power to get the deal done if the player is up for grabs.

Clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with the player.

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Arsenal also keen on Vinicius

The Gunners are in desperate need of a quality left-sided attacker, and the Brazilian would be a game-changer for them. He could help them defend the title next season and push for the Champions League.

Vinicius was outstanding in the World Cup with Brazil, and he picked up three man of the match awards during the tournament.

He has been an outstanding performer for Real Madrid over the years, and he has helped them win several major trophies. This could be the ideal time for him to take on a new challenge and move to the Premier League. He has the quality to thrive in English football, and he could be a superstar for clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.