Liverpool Injury News: Joe Gomez picks up injury vs Sunderland

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are up against Sunderland in a pre-season friendly today, and Joe Gomez has picked up an injury in the first 10 minutes.

10′ – We’re forced into an early change as Gomez is replaced by Ndukwe. [0-0] — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 25, 2026

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Joe Gomez picks up an injury

The experienced Liverpool defender had to come off with an injury, and he will be thoroughly disappointed that the new season has started for him. Gomez has been a very useful player for Liverpool over the years, but he has had persistent injury problems since joining the club from Charlton Athletic.

Diminic King from The Telegraph wrote on X: “The worst start to pre-season possible for Joe Gomez. He’s been substituted after 7 minutes with an injury. It doesn’t look serious, and no precautions will be taken, but still, it’s a real shame. Kostas Tsimikas is now captain.“

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that over the years. He is an exceptional defender and equally good on the ball. When fit and firing, Gomez is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League. However, Liverpool have never really managed to get the best out of him due to persistent injury problems.

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Will Liverpool let Gomez leave?

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to let him leave. The latest injury blow will only add to his disastrous availability record at the club.

Although today’s injury does not seem particularly serious and his substitution is probably just a precaution, it confirms that Liverpool cannot rely on him for the upcoming campaign and that they need more depth in central defence.

Ibrahima Konate has been replaced by Jeremy Jacquet, and Liverpool should look to invest in a versatile defender who can provide cover in central defence and at full-back as well.