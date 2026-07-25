(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Multiple top clubs are monitoring his situation, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

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Man United won’t pay up for Alex Scott

According to a report from The Mirror, the player will cost around £70 million, and Manchester United are unwilling to pay that amount for him.

The 22-year-old English midfielder has been exceptional in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he could develop into a top-class player. However, Manchester United have decided to walk away from the move because of the asking price.

The player is reportedly willing to join Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are keen on signing him. They are looking to sign Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United, and it is highly unlikely that they will invest in two central midfielders.

The Brazilian midfielder is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal. For a team hoping to dominate English football and looking to win the UEFA Champions League, an established star like Guimaraes would be ideal.

On the other hand, Scott has reservations about the amount of playing time he would get at Arsenal as well.

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A summer move for Scott seems unlikely

Manchester United will believe that the player should cost around £40 million. However, the Cherries are unwilling to sell him for a reasonable price. He is a key player for them, and they want to recoup as much as possible from his exit.

It seems that a summer move for Scott could be dead in the water for now. It remains to be seen whether any other club will come forward with a substantial offer to sign him.