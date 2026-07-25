Newcastle United players huddle prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing James Tavernier this summer.

The 34-year-old has also been linked with clubs in Turkey and the MLS. Charlotte FC are reportedly leaving the race to sign the former Rangers captain, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince him to return to the club.

The 34-year-old defender came through the ranks at Newcastle, and the opportunity to play for his boyhood club could be exciting for him. Meanwhile, joining a Premier League club will be an added attraction for the player as well.

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Everton have made enquiries for the 34-year-old defender as well. The experienced fallback could be a very useful option for all three clubs. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is very effective going forward and will help create opportunities for his teammates with his crossing and passing.

Tavernier had 144 goals and 148 assists with Rangers during his time in Scotland.

West Ham United are monitoring his situation. The Championship could be an interesting opportunity for the player as well. The 34-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League or the Championship could be ideal for him right now.

The defender is a free agent, and signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be shrewd business for most teams.

Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa need more depth in the defensive unit, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 34-year-old. Whoever manages to convince the player to join the club could have a real bargain on their hands.