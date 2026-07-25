Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's win at Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

According to Football Insider, they are now prepared to submit an offer for the 29-year-old striker.

Mateta has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in previous seasons as well. He has been a key player for them, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He has also played a key role in their Community Shield win and the FA Cup win in the last couple of seasons.

Nottingham Forest could certainly use more depth in the attacking unit, and there is no doubt that international would be an excellent acquisition. Mateta scored 16 goals for the Eagles in all competitions last season.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has claimed that Forest are definitely interested in the player, and they could look to explore a move because the player is not signing a new deal with Crystal Palace.

“Nottingham Forest are definitely very much interested in Mateta,” Brown told Football Insider.

“It’s something that has come up before, and it looks like they’re going to explore whether or not they could do a deal, because he’s not signing a new contract at Palace.”

Forest have recently appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager, and the former Crystal Palace boss could play a key role in convincing the striker. The opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be exciting for the French attacker.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Mateta is a proven Premier League performer, and he could make an immediate impact at Nottingham Forest, helping them improve immensely.