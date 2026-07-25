Ornstein drops Arsenal bombshell as Arteta steps up interest in Real Madrid superstar

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are exploring an ambitious move for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior as Mikel Arteta searches for another elite attacker capable of transforming his frontline.



The idea remains at an early stage, but it has reportedly received approval throughout the club’s football operation.

The Brazilian would bring explosive pace, one-on-one quality and proven Champions League experience to the Emirates Stadium.

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He naturally operates from the left, the position Arsenal have been looking to strengthen despite already adding Christos Tzolis this summer.

No negotiations have begun between the clubs. Much will depend on whether Madrid can resolve the winger’s contract situation, with his current agreement due to expire in 2027.

Arsenal interest approved at all levels

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Vinícius, although the interest remains preliminary and there has been no direct contact with Real Madrid.

The idea is understood to have been approved at every level inside Arsenal, suggesting it is more than an unrealistic suggestion.

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However, the Gunners are waiting to see how negotiations over a new Madrid contract develop before deciding whether a serious approach is possible.

Real do not want to lose one of their most valuable players for nothing next summer.

If no renewal breakthrough arrives, they may eventually have to consider offers during the current window rather than allow him to enter the final months of his deal.

Contract uncertainty creates opportunity for the Gunners

AS previously reported that Madrid and Vinícius planned to hold decisive renewal talks in late July.

Both sides have publicly indicated a desire to continue together, but no final agreement has yet been announced.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the opportunity is obvious. Vinícius would provide the individual brilliance required to unlock deep defences and could give Arteta one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking combinations alongside Bukayo Saka.

However, this would be an enormously expensive operation involving a major transfer fee and superstar-level wages.

Arsenal must also establish whether the player would genuinely consider leaving Madrid.

The Gunners are right to explore the situation, but they should not build their remaining transfer plans around it.

If the contract dispute creates a realistic opening, Arsenal must act decisively.

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