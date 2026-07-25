Arsenal near midfield exit as talks over the transfer of 26-year-old continue

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be preparing to move on from one of their fringe midfielders, with Hamburg working to turn last season’s loan into a permanent transfer.



Fábio Vieira rebuilt some of his confidence in Germany after struggling to establish himself consistently in Mikel Arteta’s side, and both the player and Hamburg now appear interested in continuing the relationship.

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The 26-year-old became an important creative figure during his loan spell, finishing the campaign with seven goals and emerging as Hamburg’s leading scorer.

His Arsenal contract runs until 2027, so this summer represents an important moment for the Gunners: sell now, reintegrate him or risk seeing his value fall further during the final year of his deal.

Talks are continuing, but the two clubs still need to find common ground over the transfer fee.

Arsenal and Hamburg continue to indulge in talks

According to Florian Plettenberg, Hamburg remain in regular contact with Arsenal over a permanent deal, while Vieira is hoping an agreement can be reached.

The Portugal midfielder reportedly wants to return to the Bundesliga club after enjoying a more influential role there last season.

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Hamburg’s desire to keep him is clear, but finances are likely to decide the outcome.

The original loan reportedly included a purchase option worth around €20–22 million, a figure considered beyond the German club’s normal spending range.

A separate Daily Cannon report says Hamburg have now submitted a formal offer.

Club executive Eric Huwer confirmed that concrete figures had been presented to Arsenal, although the proposal is believed to be closer to €10 million and could be paid in instalments.

Permanent exit would suit all the parties

Vieira’s spell at Arsenal never fully developed as expected. His technique and final pass were obvious, but injuries, physical adaptation and competition for places prevented him from securing a regular role.

Arsenal should accept a sensible compromise rather than hold out indefinitely for the previous purchase-option figure.

Hamburg clearly value the player, and Vieira appears to have found a system and environment where he can perform consistently.

The Gunners may have to accept a significant loss on their original investment, but another uncertain season would probably reduce his value further.

A deal containing achievable add-ons or a sell-on clause could protect Arsenal financially while allowing the midfielder to restart his career permanently in Germany.

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