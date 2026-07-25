Arsenal and Tottenham involved in £51m battle for 'the entertainer'

Arsenal and Tottenham could be heading for another north London transfer battle after both clubs began monitoring RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.



The Norwegian international is valued at around €60 million (£51 million), reflecting both his potential and his increasingly important role in Germany.

Arsenal’s interest comes as Mikel Arteta continues rebuilding the left side of his attack. Leandro Trossard has departed for Beşiktaş, while Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge for £34 million.

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Despite that addition, the Gunners appear open to recruiting another wide forward capable of providing pace, creativity and competition.

Tottenham are also spending heavily under Roberto De Zerbi and could view Nusa as another major piece of their ambitious rebuild. Neither club has submitted a formal bid.

Arsenal and Spurs monitor £51m transfer opportunity

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Tottenham are both considering moves for Nusa after his impressive performances for Norway at the World Cup.

Leipzig are believed to want approximately £51 million for the 21-year-old.

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Arsenal have made strengthening at left wing a priority, although any serious approach could depend on the future of Gabriel Martinelli.

Tottenham may also need to create space in their attacking squad before committing to another expensive signing.

Nusa recorded four goals and three assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season.

His pace, close control and ability to attack from either side have also attracted interest from clubs in Italy.

The official Bundesliga website has described Nusa as ‘the entertainer’.

Gunners offer stability but Spurs offer more playing time

A separate TEAMtalk report claims Arsenal and Tottenham are among several Premier League teams tracking Nusa following his World Cup performances.

From Arsenal’s perspective, he would provide another direct option on the left and could develop without immediately carrying the full attacking burden.

Tottenham, however, may be able to offer a clearer pathway to regular starts under De Zerbi.

Arsenal represent the safer sporting project, but Spurs could make the more attractive personal pitch if they guarantee Nusa an important role.

The £51 million valuation is substantial for a winger whose final numbers remain modest, so both clubs must judge potential against immediate output.

Nusa has the talent to become an elite attacker, but this should not become a bidding war based mainly on his World Cup reputation.

A structured deal with realistic add-ons would make considerably more sense than automatically meeting Leipzig’s full demand.

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