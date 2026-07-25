Declan Rice celebrates with Bukayo Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old central defender has done quite well for Aston Villa, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League champions.

Arsenal could use more depth in the team, and the England International could be the ideal utility man for them. He can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. His ability to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high-level makes him the ideal acquisition for them.

Arsenal will be hoping to chase the league title and the UEFA Champions League once again. They need a deeper squad with more quality, and someone like Konsa would be excellent.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze might have tried to sell the move to Arsenal to the Aston Villa defender during the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

Brown said to Football Insider: “I have no doubt that while he was away with England, he would’ve been speaking to Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, all of the Arsenal players in that squad.

“They will have been trying to sell the move to him, it’s something that happens more than you might expect, especially on international duty. That will play a key role.

Convincing the defender to join the club might not be too difficult for them. However, they need to agree on a deal with the West Midlands club. Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will not want to lose key players.

They need to hold on to important players and improve the team in order to sustain European football and do well in the competitions as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Arsenal might need to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.