Sky Sports report confirms Man United have reopened talks with 2025 summer window target

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Manchester United are continuing their major midfield rebuild and have reopened discussions over a possible move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.



Michael Carrick has already welcomed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but the club still want one more addition before the transfer window closes.

United are searching for a midfielder who can cover ground, win defensive duels and progress possession through pressure.

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Baleba fits that description, although Brighton’s valuation prevented a deal last summer and remains the main obstacle now.

Roma’s Manu Koné is also being seriously considered as a potentially more affordable alternative.

United have not selected a definite first-choice target and appear determined to assess the financial and tactical merits of both players before committing.

Man United revisit deal as two targets are shortlisted

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have made fresh movement over a potential deal for Baleba, although no official club-to-club contact has yet taken place.

A compromise would still be required because Brighton continue to value the 22-year-old highly.

Koné is viewed as an alternative whose asking price is expected to be lower.

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United have tentatively explored the conditions of a transfer, and sources in France believe the Red Devils currently lead the race for the Roma midfielder.

However, suggestions that either deal is close are considered premature.

A separate talkSPORT report also states that United expect to sign another high-level midfielder, with Koné among the names receiving serious consideration.

Baleba has more potential but Kone is a smarter option

Baleba would arguably provide the higher ceiling. His athleticism, defensive range and ability to carry the ball could give United a long-term midfield cornerstone.

Baleba has been described as a ‘high-energy‘ midfielder since his move to Brighton.

However, paying another enormous Premier League premium after one inconsistent season would carry obvious risk.

Koné may represent the more balanced option. He is physical, press-resistant and experienced in both Serie A and international football, while Roma’s demands are unlikely to reach Brighton’s level.

United should prioritise tactical fit rather than reputation. Baleba would be the more exciting signing, but Koné could offer better value and allow money to be used elsewhere in the squad.

The arrival of Tielemans and Santos means United do not need to panic. Their third signing must complete the midfield rather than simply become the most expensive option available.

Terms agreed: Man United make decisive progress to make third midfield signing