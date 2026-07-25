Shock Euro club makes contact with the entourage of Man United star Fernandes

Juventus are exploring an ambitious move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as Luciano Spalletti looks to add more creativity and leadership to his squad.



The 31-year-old’s Serie A experience and technical quality make him an attractive option for a club attempting to challenge for major honours again.

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However, the timing makes a transfer difficult. Fernandes is entering the final year of his United contract, although the club hold an option to extend it by another season.

More importantly, talks over a new agreement have progressed, with the midfielder expected to remain at Old Trafford.

Juventus’ interest appears genuine, but United remain confident of securing their captain’s long-term future.

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Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Fernandes is one of the attacking midfielders being considered by Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara.

The Italian club want to improve the technical level of Spalletti’s squad, and Fernandes would bring goals, creativity and extensive experience.

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He has also previously played in Italy with Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria, meaning adaptation to Serie A should not be a major concern.

Reports have suggested Juventus have explored his situation with his representatives.

However, financing the transfer and matching his wages would be difficult, particularly if United demand a fee between €50 million and €75 million.

New contract makes summer transfer unlikely

A fresh The Sun report states that Fernandes remains committed to Man United despite interest from overseas.

Talks over improved terms are continuing, although no final agreement has yet been signed.

The midfielder currently earns around £375,000 per week, with a new contract potentially taking his salary towards £400,000 and making him United’s outright highest-paid player.

His deal also reportedly contains a £56 million release clause for clubs outside England.

Juventus are right to monitor the situation, but completing this transfer looks unrealistic unless negotiations between United and Fernandes unexpectedly collapse.

The Italian club would need to pay a significant fee and offer enormous wages to tempt him away.

United should finalise the renewal quickly. Fernandes remains their most productive creator and captain, and losing him during an important rebuild would create a problem that even a large transfer fee might not solve.

Juventus may admire him, but the latest indications suggest his immediate future remains firmly at Old Trafford.

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