Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing Ernest Poku from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to reports via SportWitness, the German outfit is prepared to sell the player this summer and wants to get the deal done by the end of this month. The development will come as a boost for Sunderland, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Leverkusen.

The report further claims that the player will cost around €25 million. The 22-year-old registered six goals and 10 assists last season, and he could be an important player for Sunderland. The Black Cats had an outstanding campaign after promotion to the Premier League last year, and they have secured European football for the upcoming campaign.

They need to keep improving the team and the quality of their players to do well. They need a deeper squad to do well in the Premier League and to deal with European football as well.

The 22-year-old attacker could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for them. He has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the team. The 22-year-old can operate as a winger as well as a wing-back.

His versatility could be an added bonus for Sunderland if they manage to get the deal done.

The asking price seems reasonable and affordable for the English club, and they should be able to get the deal done. The attacker will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football as well. The move to England could be the ideal next step for him, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League.