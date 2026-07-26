(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola this summer.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the French outfit would be willing to sell the player for €120 million, but Arsenal are unwilling to pay over the odds for him.

Clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in Barcola as well. Arsenal believe that the player should cost around €90 million, and they are willing to pay that kind of money to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see if PSG is willing to lower their demands in the coming weeks.

Barcola needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and the French outfit will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. The move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Arsenal and Liverpool could be the perfect platform for the French international to play regularly and express himself at a high-level.

He has shown that he can be a top-quality player for club and country. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Arsenal need a quality winger, and there is no doubt that Barcola would improve them immensely.

He can take on defenders, beat them in one-versus-one situations, and score goals consistently. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with regular opportunities and coaching. Barcola had 20 goal contributions last season.

There is no doubt that the move to Arsenal could bring out the best in him. However, his asking price will complicate any potential move.

It remains to be seen whether the other clubs are prepared to pay up for him. Liverpool could use a player like him in the final third as well.