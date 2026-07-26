Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Newcastle United midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old midfielder wants his future sorted quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. He has already told his representatives that he wants a resolution within the next week. The 28-year-old is currently on an extended summer break because of the World Cup, and he will join up with Newcastle soon.

Arsenal must pay up for Bruno Guimaraes

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to secure his signature, but they will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. According to the report, Arsenal are yet to come forward with an official proposal to sign the Brazilian. There has been contact between the two clubs, and agreeing on personal terms with the player will not be difficult. There is an agreement in principle between Arsenal and the midfielder, and the two clubs will need to sort out a deal now.

It appears that Arsenal are hoping to sign the player for less than £80 million, but Newcastle United want to recoup something close to what they received for Sandro Tonali. Guimaraes has been hailed as a “special” player in the past.

Guimaraes will cost a premium

Tottenham paid around £100 million for the Italian midfielder, and it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will pay that kind of money for the Brazilian. He is 28, and there will be no resale value. Newcastle will have to be reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

Guimaraes will certainly hope to join a big club at the stage of his career. He has himself in the Premier League over the years, and he will look for a team where he can win major trophies. Arsenal also need more control and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian could transform them.