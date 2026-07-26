Medical completed: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal "here we go" in major morning update

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Arsenal have reportedly completed a deal to sign Cardiff City wonderkid Axel Donczew, who has already had his medical with the Gunners.

The highly-rated 16-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest prospects in the country, and it seems Arsenal have moved quickly to snap him up.

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This follows a recent report from the Athletic that Arsenal were closing in on Donczew, who broke Cardiff’s record as the club’s youngest ever appearance maker last season.

See below for Fabrizio Romano now confirming the deal with his trademark “here we go” in a post on his official X account this morning…

?????????? Arsenal agree deal to sign 16 year old talent Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, here we go! Donczew became Cardiff City’s youngest ever player in the EFL Trophy in October 2025, now set to sign for Arsenal this week. 16 year old already completed his medical at #AFC. pic.twitter.com/H7IeKWP08k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

“Arsenal agree deal to sign 16 year old talent Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, here we go!” Romano posted.

“Donczew became Cardiff City’s youngest ever player in the EFL Trophy in October 2025, now set to sign for Arsenal this week. 16 year old already completed his medical at #AFC.”

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Arsenal building for the future as well as the present

Arsenal were notably beaten to Jeremy Monga earlier this summer, but the intention seems clear – to sign the top young talents for the future, as well as strengthening with players who can deliver straight away.

Donczew looks like he should have a very big future in the game, so AFC will be delighted to have won the race for his signature, especially after the blow of Manchester City signing Monga ahead of them.

Arsenal should prove a good club for Donczew to continue his development, with Mikel Arteta showing a willingness to trust young talents like Max Dowman, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri in recent times.

It might still be some time before Donczew gets much first-team action, but he’ll no doubt look at how some of the Gunners’ other young players have developed and hope that he can follow in their footsteps.