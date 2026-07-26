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Arsenal have opened preliminary talks to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

According to Football Insider, the player could cost around £100 million due to his contract situation. He is in the final year of his contract with the Spanish club, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay the asking price for him.

However, his wage demands could complicate any potential move. He’s currently earning £400,000 a week at the Spanish club, and he’s likely to demand a substantial increase on his salary. Arsenal would have to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the Brazilian would transform them. He is an elite creator and a goal scorer. He scored 22 goals last season and picked up 10 assists. He was exceptional in the World Cup with Brazil, picking up three Man of the Match awards during the tournament.

He has the quality to improve any team in the world, and Arsenal would do exceedingly well to secure his signature. They will be hoping to defend their Premier League crown and win the Champions League next season. Someone like Vinicius could take them to that next level.

Arsenal have struggled to break down deep defences at times, and they need someone who will add flair and incision in the final third. The Brazilian will help them unlock stubborn defences, and he could add a new dimension to the attacking unit. It will be an expensive transfer, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal is ready to break the Bank for him.