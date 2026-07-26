Bradley Barcola in action against Rodri at the World Cup (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola is reportedly not going to sign a new Paris Saint-Germain contract, in a decision that has now been confirmed.

That’s according to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano on X, as he adds again that Liverpool have Barcola at the top of their list of transfer targets for this summer.

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Romano recently posted on his YouTube channel that “Barcola is the top top top target of Liverpool” and that this has been the case for months.

Now see below as he says a decision has been made that the France international will not sign a new deal with PSG, which could be a huge boost for the Reds as they chase him this summer…

??? BREAKING: Bradley Barcola will NOT sign new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, the decision is confirmed. As always reported, he’s open to exploring a move this summer and will NOT sign new contract. ? Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list. pic.twitter.com/CdiQ2SPZet — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

“BREAKING: Bradley Barcola will NOT sign new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, the decision is confirmed. As always reported, he’s open to exploring a move this summer and will NOT sign new contract. Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list,” Romano posted.

Bradley Barcola can breathe new life into Liverpool attack

There’s no doubt Liverpool need to make a major statement in the transfer market this summer after the blow of losing club legend Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has just left Anfield as one of the Merseyside giants’ all-time greats, and it won’t be easy to find someone who can fill that void.

Barcola alone probably won’t be enough, but he’s still a superb talent who is young enough that he can keep on improving and enjoy more of a leading-man role than he’s had at PSG.

LFC would probably still need a solution on the right-hand side of their front three, as Barcola primarily operates on the left, but this would be a great start towards rebuilding their forward line for a new era.

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