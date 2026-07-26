Xabi Alonso looks on during a Chelsea Open Training Session at Allianz Stadium on July 26, 2026 in Sydney, Australia (Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Talks are reportedly happening now for Chelsea to potentially snap up free agent John Stones ahead of rivals Arsenal.

The experienced England international left Manchester City at the end of his contract this summer, and this has understandably led to a lot of interest in him.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arsenal could do with a bit more depth at the back, especially after William Saliba’s injury during the World Cup, so they’re supposedly one of the clubs looking at Stones, according to the Irish Sun.

However, it seems Chelsea are working on a deal right as we speak, according to trusted Blues source Simon Phillips.

Chelsea could offer John Stones a two-year deal

Phillips’ report suggests Chelsea are serious about convincing Stones to join, and that he’s also showing an openness to the move to Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old would not be the most long-term option for CFC, but it seems they would be prepared to offer him a two-year deal.

“SPTC Sources have confirmed that the centre back does have ‘a willingness’ to join Chelsea now this summer despite initially being unconvinced of making that move,” Phillips posted on his Substack.

“Chelsea approached the agent of Stones much earlier in the summer, but they were told that all he was doing at that moment was keeping options open, seeing what other approaches came in, and focusing on the World Cup.

“Chelsea recently went back with a second approach at the end of last week, and this time they have received a bit more positivity from his camp suggesting that a deal is possible.”

He added: “There has been a suggestion that Chelsea have put a 2-year contract on the table, but negotiations are happening now as I type this.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“Stones is appealed by Xabi Alonso, and he has always had a soft spot for Chelsea, having come fairly close to joining them some years back.”

Chelsea looking to add more experience

It seems that Chelsea’s transfer strategy has shifted this summer, with the club more open to doing deals for proven and experienced names.

Morgan Rogers is not exactly old, but he arrives as a proven Premier League player in a way that other recent signings such as Willian Estevao did not.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also shown an interest in Granit Xhaka, and Stones is another experienced old head who’d add the kind of leadership this team has so often lacked.

It could be a blow for Arsenal, however, to miss out on a decent option like this available on a free, as they’d surely ideally like to avoid spending huge money on cover for Saliba.