Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly back in contact over signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed with the Cherries and it makes sense that he’s attracting so much interest in this summer’s transfer window.

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The Daily Mirror recently reported that Arsenal looked to be leading Man United in the race for Scott’s signature, though the report added that the player had some concerns over playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Simon Phillips now thinks Chelsea have been able to give Scott those assurances, with the Englishman open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Latest on Chelsea’s pursuit of Alex Scott

Phillips claims Chelsea are still pushing to sign Scott after having an initial bid rejected, and it seems that Bournemouth might be open to negotiating.

Still, this deal won’t come cheap, with the report stating that he could end up costing as much as £90m.

This surely rules United out of the running now, as the Daily Mirror suggested they were likely to leave the conversation if his asking price was even £70m.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to spend big money in recent times, and Scott looks like he could be a worthwhile investment in the long run.

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Spending as much as £90m on any one player carries some risk, but Scott is young enough that he can deliver for many years for Chelsea, so that might end up looking like a bargain before too long.

What would be the best move for Alex Scott?

Right now, Arsenal definitely look like the best project, but Scott could do well to join any of these top teams.

Bournemouth have been great for his development, but it’s surely time for him to land a bigger contract and ideally play in the Champions League in the next few years.

Chelsea can’t currently offer him that, so they might be the riskiest option, with United perhaps the best fit for him overall.

MUFC could offer regular playing time and Champions League football straight away, whilst generally looking like a team on the up under Michael Carrick.