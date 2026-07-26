(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Inter Milan have submitted an official proposal to sign Tottenham defender Cristian Romero on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

According to SportMediaset journalist Orazio Accomando, negotiations between both clubs are in full swing as the Serie A champions look to finalize a high-profile package for the World Cup winner.

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Inter make bid for Cristian Romero

The Italian giants have submitted an opening bid structured as an expensive loan fee accompanied by a mandatory purchase clause worth a total of €40m.

The Serie A side is adopting a familiar transfer strategy with this structure, mirroring the successful deal they executed to sign defender Manuel Akanji.

Spurs initially held out for a figure closer to €50m, but discussions are progressing rapidly following extended contacts between both boards.

Inter-Tottenham, negotiations in full swing for Romero. The player has given total green light to the Nerazzurri. New contacts expected. The initial offer is for an expensive loan with obligation to buy (as done for Akanji) for a total of 40M.

Romero has given green light to move

Crucially for Inter Milan, Romero has given his “total green light” to complete the transfer to the San Siro.

The 28-year-old Argentina international is eager to embark on a fresh challenge in Serie A where he previously excelled with Atalanta before joining Tottenham in 2021.

Inter-Tottenham, trattativa nel vivo per Romero. Il giocatore ha dato apertura totale ai nerazzurri. Previsti nuovi contatti. La prima offerta è di un prestito oneroso con obbligo di riscatto (come fatto per Akanji) per un totale di 40M.@sportmediaset https://t.co/pT6EXOWukB — Orazio Accomando (@OAccomando91) July 26, 2026

Inter director confirms interest in Romero

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio publicly validated the exclusive reports, openly acknowledging the club’s active pursuit of the Spurs centre-back.

“We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens,” confirmed Ausilio (quotes via Fabrizio Romano)

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???? Inter director Ausilio confirms the exclusive story on Cristian Romero deal. “We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens”. pic.twitter.com/AsWbQjOwjw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2026

Inter are not the only one chasing Romero. As per reports, Barcelona are also interested in the World Cup winner, while Arsenal have made him a surprise target as well.

The player has made his decision to leave the club. It is not up to the club who makes the best offer to Tottenham.

For now, Inter appears to be leading the race. New contact between Tottenham and Italian giants is expected in the coming days to settle the final financial terms and wrap up the marquee transfer.