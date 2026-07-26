Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Julian Brandt is a free agent, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Leeds United.

According to Sky Sports, Ajax are interested in signing the 30-year-old midfielder, but he would prefer to join the Premier League club because he’s fascinated by the idea of playing in English football. Meanwhile, clubs from Italy have also been linked with the player, and he would be moving to Serie A.

This is a golden opportunity for Leeds United to snap up a proven performer, and Brandt would be an excellent acquisition for them. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to England in the past, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get the deal across the line. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

They are looking to build a team capable of competing in the Premier League regularly, and the German international midfielder will certainly help them improve in the final third. He can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus for the English club.

The report from Sky Sports further claims that his father and agent visited Thorp Arch earlier this month, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Brandt produced 15 goal contributions last season. He is an experienced player, and he has the technical attributes to adapt to English football and make an immediate impact at Elland Road.