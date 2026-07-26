Djed Spence in action for Tottenham against Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid defender, Matteo Ruggeri.

The 24-year-old left-back has done quite well for the Spanish club, and he has impressed in the European competitions as well. The two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, and they could look to make a move this summer, according to TMW.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more depth in the left back department. Andrew Robertson has left the club, and Kostas Tsimikas faces an uncertain future. Liverpool will need to invest in another left back if they decide to sell the Greek international.

Ruggeri could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He’s at the peak of his career, and he’s already performing at a high-level. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, he is an important player for Atletico Madrid, and they have no plans to sanction his departure. It will be difficult for Liverpool or Tottenham to convince the Spanish club to sell the player. They might need to pay over the odds in order to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Tottenham already have enough depth in the left-back department, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to move for the Italian.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for Ruggeri, and there is no doubt that Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, a move seems quite unlikely right now. Atletico Madrid will be looking to improve the team so that they can compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid next season. Selling their key players will not be on the agenda.