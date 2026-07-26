Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola is looking to leave PSG during the summer transfer window, and he has already informed the French outfit that he does not want to sign a new deal with them.

He is a target for Liverpool this summer, but his move to the Premier League club will depend on outgoing. According to a report from Onze Mondial, Liverpool are unlikely to be able to sign the 23-year-old French attacker unless they sell Cody Gakpo.

The 27-year-old Netherlands International has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. It remains to be seen whether they can sell the player in the coming weeks. Gakpo was quite mediocre for Liverpool last season, and they need an upgrade on him.

They need players who can create opportunities from the flanks and drive the team forward with pace and flair. Gakpo is better suited to a central role and is more of a goal scorer. Liverpool would do well to replace him with Barcola. The PSG attacker certainly fits the profile Liverpool need right now, and he could help them improve immensely.

The 23-year-old struggled for opportunities at PSG last season, and he will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career. Joining Liverpool would be ideal for him, and they could provide him with the platform he needs.

Barcola wants to join Liverpool despite links with multiple clubs, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Gakpo had an impressive World Cup campaign, and Liverpool will hope that the interested parties will fork up the required fee to sign him.