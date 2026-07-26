Francisco Conceicao of Juventus FC in action (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking into an alternative to Bradley Barcola in the form of Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao.

The Reds are known to be in the market for a top class attacking signing this summer after the blow of club legend Mohamed Salah leaving at the end of last season.

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As reported by Ben Jacobs earlier today, Liverpool are keen on Barcola but could face paying as much as €170m for him, as Paris Saint-Germain push for a high fee for the France international…

Liverpool have already held preliminary talks over Bradley Barcola, who is emerging as a leading target this summer. French winger also appreciated by Arsenal, but no approach yet. PSG value Barcola at €170m and expect a high volume of interest. #LFC would look to do a deal for… pic.twitter.com/yzaZiacrZn — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2026

Now it seems that Liverpool are also trying to keep an open mind about perhaps bringing in someone cheaper.

Liverpool linked with Francisco Conceicao transfer by Italian press

According to Football Italia, citing Tuttosport and Calciomercato, LFC have enquired about Conceicao’s availability this summer, with the Portugal international available for much less.

It seems Conceicao would cost only €50m, so that’s surely an option worth considering, though there would also be some risk with that deal.

Even if €50m is cheap in today’s market, it’s still a pretty big fee for a 23-year-old who’s lacking in the kind of calibre and experience of someone like Barcola.

Conceicao looks like he has potential, but he has only 11 goals in 82 games for Juve, so he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in a less competitive league than the English top flight.

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Liverpool would possibly be better off just paying the money for Barcola, or at least trying to negotiate it down slightly.

After last summer’s fairly unsuccessful big spending on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, perhaps Liverpool are now keen to be more careful with their money, but fans will surely be hoping they can find a better solution than Conceicao.