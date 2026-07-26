Liverpool enquire about €50m Francisco Conceicao as Bradley Barcola alternative, but he's nowhere near as good

Liverpool FC
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Francisco Conceicao of Juventus FC in action
Francisco Conceicao of Juventus FC in action (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking into an alternative to Bradley Barcola in the form of Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao.

The Reds are known to be in the market for a top class attacking signing this summer after the blow of club legend Mohamed Salah leaving at the end of last season.

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As reported by Ben Jacobs earlier today, Liverpool are keen on Barcola but could face paying as much as €170m for him, as Paris Saint-Germain push for a high fee for the France international…

Now it seems that Liverpool are also trying to keep an open mind about perhaps bringing in someone cheaper.

Liverpool linked with Francisco Conceicao transfer by Italian press

According to Football Italia, citing Tuttosport and Calciomercato, LFC have enquired about Conceicao’s availability this summer, with the Portugal international available for much less.

It seems Conceicao would cost only €50m, so that’s surely an option worth considering, though there would also be some risk with that deal.

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Even if €50m is cheap in today’s market, it’s still a pretty big fee for a 23-year-old who’s lacking in the kind of calibre and experience of someone like Barcola.

Conceicao looks like he has potential, but he has only 11 goals in 82 games for Juve, so he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in a less competitive league than the English top flight.

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Liverpool would possibly be better off just paying the money for Barcola, or at least trying to negotiate it down slightly.

After last summer’s fairly unsuccessful big spending on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, perhaps Liverpool are now keen to be more careful with their money, but fans will surely be hoping they can find a better solution than Conceicao.

More Stories Bradley Barcola Francisco Conceicao

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