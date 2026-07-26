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Liverpool have reportedly submitted an official bid worth up to €120 million for PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds are said to have identified the France international as a leading attacking target to replace Mohamed Salah, with a prominent source on X claiming an opening offer has now been made.

Insider: Liverpool have submitted official bid for Bradley Barcola

According to the source on X, Liverpool have lodged a proposal worth €105 million plus add-ons, taking the total package to €120 million.

“EXCLUSIVE 💣 We understand Liverpool have made official bid for Bradley Barcola. €105m with add-ons. Total €120M.”

If accurate, the offer would rank among the biggest in Liverpool’s history and underline the club’s determination to sign one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.

Liverpool do not anticipate any major issues over personal terms should a fee be agreed with PSG.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool gathers momentum after Barcola turning down new PSG deal

The transfer saga has gained substantial momentum in last 24 hours following reports that Barcola turned down PSG’s latest contract extension offer.

With two years remaining on his existing agreement in the French capital, PSG find themselves in a delicate position as the dynamic winger looks increasingly open to a fresh challenge in England.

Barcola has developed into one of Europe’s most productive wide forwards, combining pace, creativity and goals, making him an attractive target for several elite clubs.

He has scored 39 goals for PSG and assisted another 37 in 152 games for the club across all competitions.

Last season, he contributed to 20 goals in 49 games, scoring 13 and assisting another seven.

Arsenal also linked but Barcola prefers Liverpool

Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Barcola during the summer transfer window, although reports suggest the Gunners are reluctant to match a fee in the region of €120 million.

Some reports indicate Arsenal would value a deal closer to €90 million, while other speculation has linked Mikel Arteta’s side with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior should his contract situation remain unresolved.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly viewed as the favourites by some outlets, with claims that Barcola would prefer a move to Anfield.

Whether PSG are prepared to entertain Liverpool’s reported offer remains to be seen, but if the figures are accurate, it would represent another significant statement of intent from the Merseyside club in an increasingly inflated transfer market.