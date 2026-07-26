Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola looks on (Liverpool FC)

Liverpool are reportedly in direct club-to-club talks with Andoni Iraola’s former club Bournemouth over potentially signing Rayan.

The talented young Brazilian has made a real impression since joining Bournemouth back in January, showing great skill, pace, and goal threat to quickly establish himself in the Premier League.

Rayan’s development has mostly come under Iraola, who left Bournemouth at the end of last season before moving to replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager.

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According to a team of journalists on X, there has now been club-to-club contact between the Reds and the Cherries over Rayan.

The source stated: “The club has made it clear they have a specific valuation for the player and are determined to stick to it.”

How much could Rayan to Liverpool transfer cost?

There have previously been similar claims made about Liverpool’s interest in Rayan, with TEAMtalk reporting that the 19-year-old could cost as much as £130m.

It could be that that fee could be negotiated down slightly, but it gives you some idea of just how much LFC or any other big clubs face paying for this top talent.

Rayan joined Bournemouth just a few months ago for a fraction of that price, just over £24m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time, so it looks like the South Coast club could stand to make an absolutely enormous profit on the player.

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Bournemouth certainly have a habit of recruiting some superb players on the cheap, developing them into world class talents, and then selling them on for big money.

We’ve seen them do this with Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez, and one imagines one of Rayan, Eli Junior Kroupi, or Alex Scott will be next.