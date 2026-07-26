Andoni Iraola at a Liverpool press conference

Liverpool have reportedly held some preliminary transfer talks over Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to Ben Jacobs.

The France international looks set to push for an exit from PSG this summer, but his asking price could be as high as €170m (£145m).

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Fabrizio Romano has previously reported on Barcola being a top target on Liverpool’s list, speaking on his YouTube channel about the Reds’ strong interest that has been going on for months.

Romano has today posted again about Barcola by saying that he’s decided not to sign a new contract with PSG, and now Jacobs says Liverpool have held some initial talks over snapping him up…

Liverpool have already held preliminary talks over Bradley Barcola, who is emerging as a leading target this summer. French winger also appreciated by Arsenal, but no approach yet. PSG value Barcola at €170m and expect a high volume of interest. #LFC would look to deal a for… pic.twitter.com/LunApoNnk9 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2026

Jacobs also stated that although Barcola could cost huge money, he’ll push to leave the Parc des Princes for below the quoted fee.

“Liverpool have already held preliminary talks over Bradley Barcola, who is emerging as a leading target this summer,” Jacobs said.

“French winger also appreciated by Arsenal, but no approach yet. PSG value Barcola at €170m and expect a high volume of interest. #LFC would look to deal a for less, while those close to the player will push for an exit below this number.”

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Can Liverpool get Bradley Barcola transfer done?

This doesn’t look like a straightforward deal for LFC, with Barcola rated at a pretty crazy price as things stand.

If Barcola were to move for £145m, he’d be some way over the British transfer record fee Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer, as per BBC Sport.

The market looks really inflated at the moment, with Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers both moving for incredibly high fees as well.

That’s going to be harder for some clubs than others to navigate, but if Liverpool want to bring in a top quality attacking player then that’s likely to be the kind of fee they’ll have to be ready to pay.

Barcola has shone for PSG and the French national team, so he could undoubtedly have a positive impact in Andoni Iraola’s side, which is in need of a world class winger to help replace Mohamed Salah.