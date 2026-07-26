Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, and a report from Footmercato claims that the player has now given his preference towards joining Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was not a guaranteed starter for the French outfit last season, and he needs more gametime in order to fulfil his potential. He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to start every week.

Liverpool move would be ideal for Barcola

Sitting on the bench at the French club will not benefit him. Liverpool are hoping to secure his signature, and the fact that he prefers to join them will come as a huge boost for the Premier League club.

They need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Mohammed Salah. Even though Barcola is a left-sided attacker, they would do well to secure his signature. The French International would be a major upgrade on Cody Gakpo. The Netherlands International is more suited to a central role, and he was quite mediocre on the flanks last season.

Bradley Barcola would improve Liverpool

Barcola has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack. They struggled to break down stubborn defences last season, and someone like Barcola will add some much-needed ingenuity in the final third.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, who will add more pace and unpredictability going forward.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with the French outfit in the coming weeks. The 23-year-old is likely to cost a lot of money, especially given the current state of the transfer market.

Barcola has 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 matches for PSG.