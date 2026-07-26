Fabrizio Romano delivers some breaking news (YouTube)

Manchester United have reportedly had “concrete conversations” with the agents of Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also attempted to explain why Man Utd’s potential move for Kone has not yet accelerated into anything more advanced.

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Speaking in his latest post on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that the Red Devils have had contacts on the player’s side, but are yet to enter into serious negotiations with Roma over a deal for the France international.

It seems that, for now, United have still not decided whether or not they want to make Kone their top priority, with other options perhaps still in the frame.

“Man United spoke to the agents of the player,” Romano said. “Man United had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man United are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So Man United have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield.”

What next in Manchester United’s midfield rebuild as Manu Kone talks held?

Kone is clearly a player United admire, and this is not the first speculation we’ve heard over the 25-year-old’s future this summer.

L’Equipe have previously also linked Kone with Arsenal, whilst suggesting he would likely cost around €50m to sign from Roma.

In this market, that looks like a pretty good price, but Romano’s update suggests that other names like Danilo and Carlos Baleba could also be worth keeping an eye on.

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Kone looks like he could be another fine addition to the United midfield, though, with the club already also strengthening with deals for Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos so far this summer.

If MUFC can add a third midfielder on the cheap then that would represent a really solid rebuild in that area of their squad, and a sign of some smarter recruitment behind the scenes after so many years of over-spending without much success on the pitch in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.