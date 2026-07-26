General view outside the Old Trafford stadium. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Palmeiras wonderkid Eduardo Conceicao.

According to Globo Esporte, Manchester United have already held talks with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the player in the coming seasons.

Conceicao is currently 16, and he will not be able to move to Europe until he turns 18 at the end of 2027. Therefore, the Brazilian club is under no pressure to sell him right now.

When they do decide to sell him, they want around €50 million for the youngster. There is no doubt that the 16-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, but the asking price is quite high for an unproven talent.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the near future. Any offer this summer seems unlikely, and the Red Devils will probably continue to monitor him over the next few months and make a move for him when the time is right.

Conceicao is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into an important first-team player for Manchester United with the right guidance. They have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential at Old Trafford. It would be a huge opportunity for the youngster to join a Premier League club, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Other top European clubs like PSG and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation as well.