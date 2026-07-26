(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to raid Liverpool and Manchester City for talented young players this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are working on deals to sign young players from their rival clubs. They are looking to build for the future, and it remains to be seen who they ultimately sign.

The report does not name which players Manchester United are hoping to sign from their rivals. They have recently signed Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur, and they are now working on two more deals to sign young players from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United have a tremendous track record when it comes to grooming young players, and they will look to help develop their new recruits into important first team players for the future. If they can bring in talented young players for the right price and help them fulfil their potential, they could have a major bargain on their hands in future.

Michael Carrick is looking to improve the Manchester United squad massively this summer, and he is focused on adding more quality to the academy as well.

Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have strong youth foundations as well, and they will not want to lose talented young prospects to rival clubs. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The report further claims that Manchester United are looking to reclaim their academy glory days by producing success stories in the coming seasons. Currently, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are the only options capable of making the desired impact with the first team. They are looking to groom the next generation, and therefore they have decided to bring in the rising stars from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City in the coming weeks.