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Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United are very interested in signing the 26-year-old international, and they are intensifying their efforts to get the deal done. They are prepared to pay over €80 million in order to sign the Real Madrid midfielder.

He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2028, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure this summer. €80 million is a lot of money for the midfielder, and the Spanish outfit could be tempted.

They have been linked with the Manchester City star Rodri in recent weeks. If they end up signing the World Cup winner, they will have to make space for him in the starting lineup. It would not be a surprise if they decide to cash in on Tchouameni.

Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder after the departure of Casemiro. Tchouameni could be the ideal acquisition for them. He can control the tempo of the game from the deep, recycle possession, and break up the opposition’s attacking moves.

He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United. If Real Madrid is willing to let him leave, moving to England could be an exciting opportunity for him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United submit an official proposal for the player in the coming weeks.

Manchester United would have to convince Tchouameni that he can fulfil his ambitions with them. Tchouameni has helped Real Madrid win major trophies, and he was an important player for France during their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup this summer.