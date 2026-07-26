(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel produced a brilliant assist for Richarlison as Tottenham secured a comfortable 2-0 pre-season victory over Auckland.

Played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 40,112 at Auckland’s historic Eden Park, Spurs put on a commanding display under manager Roberto De Zerbi as they kicked off their tour of New Zealand and Australia in convincing style.

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Mathys Tel shines in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Auckland

Tottenham opened the scoring early in the 12th minute through academy striker Dane Scarlett, who reacted quickest to turn in a rebound after Manor Solomon’s initial effort was saved by Auckland goalkeeper Michael Woud.

While Spurs held complete control of possession throughout the opening hour, De Zerbi opted to refresh his attack around the 60th minute, introducing Tel alongside Richarlison, Conor Gallagher, and Mateus Fernandes.

The tactical change paid immediate dividends. In the 70th minute, Tel picked up the ball deep on the left wing, accelerated past his marker, and combined slickly in the final third before carving open the Auckland defense.

The French forward picked out Richarlison inside the penalty area with a precise cut back, allowing the Brazilian striker to sweep a left-footed finish into the net to double Spurs’ advantage and seal the 2-0 victory.

Tel’s vision, explosive pace, and composure provided the game’s undeniable highlight reel moment.

Mathys Tel’s future at Spurs still uncertain

Despite his game-changing cameo at Eden Park, questions surrounding Tel’s long-term position in North London continue to hover over the squad.

It has been sad that Tel is desperate for maximum playing time to enhance his development and would be open to a move away if necessary.

Among clubs interested in him are Premier League side Bournemouth, who enjoyed a fantastic season.

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While Tel’s raw skill and versatility are unquestioned, the young forward is eager to secure consistent starting minutes.

Performance highlights like his brilliant setup for Richarlison against Auckland FC undoubtedly bolster his standing with De Zerbi, but speculation regarding tactical rotation and potential loan interest persists.

For now, Tel remains focused on seizing every opportunity during Spurs’ remaining pre-season fixtures to stake his claim for a regular starting berth.