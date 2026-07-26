Piers Morgan responds to "madness" Arsenal transfer story with advice to Mikel Arteta

Viktor Gyokeres and Piers Morgan (Photo via Mike Hewitt/Getty Images & Piers Morgan/X)

There’s been plenty of Arsenal transfer news causing a stir in the last few days, and Piers Morgan has weighed in on talk of a Julian Alvarez and Viktor Gyokeres swap deal.

The Gunners only signed Gyokeres last summer, but many fans will likely feel that a genuine world class forward like Alvarez would be a significant upgrade.

Posting on X, celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan admits he thinks the club should be trying to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but not whilst losing Gyokeres.

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See below as Morgan insists the Sweden international has done well for Arsenal and should still be a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad next season, ideally playing alongside Alvarez…

All this talk of selling Gyokeres to get Alvarez is madness. He helped win us the League in his first season, scored 21 goals in all competitions (14 in PL), and has a tremendous work-rate and attitude. Love the guy.

We should ? be trying to sign Alvarez – but keeping Viktor. pic.twitter.com/Jb2CUzGKLv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 25, 2026

“All this talk of selling Gyokeres to get Alvarez is madness. He helped win us the League in his first season, scored 21 goals in all competitions (14 in PL), and has a tremendous work-rate and attitude. Love the guy. We should be trying to sign Alvarez – but keeping Viktor,” the TV presenter posted.

How should Arsenal’s attack look next season?

It would certainly be hugely ambitious for Arsenal to sign a player of Alvarez’s calibre, with the Argentina international scoring 49 goals in 106 games for his current club.

The 26-year-old has also gained some Premier League experience, albeit as a squad player during his Manchester City days.

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Alvarez is a different style of striker to Gyokeres, so perhaps they could play together, but AFC might also feel the need to try a swap deal in order to get his price tag down.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with Vinicius Junior by the Athletic, but could they possible afford both him and Alvarez?

AFC probably need to change something in attack, as they often struggled to break teams down last season, despite winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final.

A bit more attacking quality could surely have helped them beat PSG in that final, as they were ultimately only beaten on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with their defensive structure working well, but with the lack of an outlet hurting them when they got on the ball.

Vinicius and Alvarez could probably help with that, so it may be a case of exploring both players as options before deciding on which is more affordable, realistic, and keen to join.

Does Viktor Gyokeres deserve more time at Arsenal?

Gyokeres, meanwhile, actually out-scored Alvarez last season, even if many fans and pundits will feel he was a little underwhelming in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was boasting insane scoring figures during his time in Portugal, netting 97 goals in 102 appearances in total.

In his first season at Arsenal, meanwhile, Gyokeres finished with 21 goals in 55 games, with the Premier League clearly proving a big step up for him.

Perhaps after a year to settle and adjust he can do better in 2026/27, but it’s easy to see why Arsenal might also be tempted to use him to boost their chances of landing Alvarez, even if the move might not be popular with everybody.