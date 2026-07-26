(Photo by Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto / Icon Sport)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign highly-rated winger Yan Diomande in a deal worth more than €100 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish giants have beaten several of Europe’s top clubs to the signature of the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who is now set to complete his move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Fabrizio Romano: ‘Here we go!’ for Yan Diomande

Romano confirmed the deal on X with his trademark announcement.

According to Romano, Real Madrid returned with an improved offer after seeing an earlier proposal rejected, ultimately agreeing a fee that satisfied Leipzig’s demands.

The teenager is now expected to travel to Madrid to undergo his medical before signing a contract until June 2031.

“BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO! Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger. Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031. DONE.”

The move ends one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas, with PSG, Liverpool and Arsenal also credited with strong interest in the winger.

?? BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO! ??? Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger. Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031. DONE. ?? pic.twitter.com/WNtgJysivC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

What Yan Diomande brings to Real Madrid

Diomande has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers following his rapid rise.

Known for his explosive pace, direct dribbling and ability to play on either wing, the Ivory Coast international adds another elite attacking option to Real Madrid’s already formidable squad.

His versatility and long-term potential make him an ideal fit for Madrid’s continued strategy of recruiting the world’s best young talent.

Could the deal affect Vinicius Junior’s future?

Diomande’s arrival is also likely to spark fresh speculation over Real Madrid’s attacking depth.

With another high-profile winger joining the squad, attention could turn to the future of Vinicius Junior, whose long-term contract situation has been the subject of ongoing reports.

Some reports have linked Arsenal with the Brazil international, suggesting the Premier League club are monitoring developments as they hope to be opportunistic in securing him.

Diomande’s high-profile arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu is expected to have a ripple effect.

Capable of playing across either flank, the Ivorian international adds further star power to Madrid’s attacking line, creating an inevitable logjam in wide positions.

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This influx of frontline talent could directly benefit Arsenal. The Gunners have been keeping close tabs on Vinicius Jr, whose contract situation in Madrid remains locked in a standoff with just one year left on his current deal.

With Diomande now set to sign through 2031, Los Blancos may be far more willing to entertain serious offers for the Brazilian winger rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

As per reports, Arsenal have opened preliminary talks to sign Vinicius from Real Madrid.

Arsenal could use Madrid’s sudden squad surplus as the ideal opportunity to pull off a sensational marquee deal of their own.