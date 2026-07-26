Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported again on Arsenal’s interest in the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, but he hasn’t commented on the Vinicius Junior links at all.

It’s been an exciting 24 hours or so for Gunners supporters as their club have been linked with what could end up being probably their biggest signing of all time, and one of the most high-profile and ambitious in the history of the Premier League.

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David Ornstein dropped a major bombshell yesterday afternoon as he reported for the Athletic that Arsenal are exploring a move for Vini Jr, and fans will now be desperate for more information and further updates.

Intriguingly, however, Romano has made no mention of this at the time of writing, with his most recent YouTube video instead providing an update on Arsenal’s push to sign Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal update

“Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes. Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority. So, Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week,” Romano said.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. So, Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement. Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project.

“But now, Bruno is keen. Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle. But Arsenal are not giving up. Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes. So, it’s going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation.”

This would be another hugely exciting signing to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad, but Arsenal fans will be desperate to see Romano post about Vinicius as well.

Romano on Real Madrid’s plans

What Romano has reported, however, is that Real Madrid are continuing to work on signing Yan Diomande, who would make sense as a replacement for Vinicius.

The talented young Ivory Coast international has shone for RB Leipzig and now seems to be Los Blancos’ top target in attack.

With Vinicius having just a year left on his contract at the Bernabeu, it could be that they’re preparing to replace him, but that might also mean that Romano won’t post any significant updates on the Arsenal links until the Diomande deal is also done.

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Ornstein and Romano are the two biggest names in football transfer news journalism, so it’s slightly unusual for one of them to post such a major exclusive and for the other one not to also have similar information.

This will be a fascinating saga to keep an eye on again today…