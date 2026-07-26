How Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid contract talks broke down as Arsenal ready to be "opportunistic"

Vinicius Junior has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior has been a star player for Real Madrid for many years, but contract talks paused during Xabi Alonso’s difficult reign and haven’t resumed.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who adds that Real Madrid sources are now not ruling out selling Vinicius this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

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The Brazil international has just one year left on his Madrid contract, so this could be a good time for the club to cash in on him, with Jacobs stating that Arsenal are ready to be “opportunistic” with this move.

The Athletic broke this story yesterday, and you can see Jacobs’ post on X below for more detail and insight into how Real now face losing such a star name…

? Arsenal are exploring a deal for Vinicius Jr, as @David_Ornstein and @gunnerblog called. Viewed as viable option, although no bid yet. #AFC prepared to be opportunistic given Vinicius Jr currently has one year left on his deal. Some caution given all the moving parts at Real,… pic.twitter.com/xhmKxYlKBo — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 25, 2026

Jacobs posted: “Viewed as viable option, although no bid yet. #AFC prepared to be opportunistic given Vinicius Jr currently has one year left on his deal. Some caution given all the moving parts at Real, but Arsenal are prepared to open talks if given encouragement from the player side.

“Vinicius Jr is yet to sign a new Real Madrid contract, and should progress not be made, a sale this summer is not to be discounted by Real sources. On-off renewal talks have taken place for over a year, and an extension has been close at times, but Vinicius Jr paused negotiations following the fallout with Xabi Alonso and no agreement has been reached since.”

How realistic is Vinicius Junior to Arsenal?

This exciting story will have Arsenal fans desperate for updates, but it sounds like things are still at an early stage.

One imagines the future of Yan Diomande will also be important to determine Vinicius’ future, as the RB Leipzig winger looks like an ideal replacement for the 26-year-old.

For now, Sky Sports claim that Leipzig have turned down an opening offer for Diomande, so Real still have some work to do on that deal.

That could mean Arsenal also have to be patient, but it’s a sign of their ambition that they’re even prepared to look into such a big-name deal that could be so transformative for their club.

Arsenal to sign their biggest Galactico ever?

Arsenal have pulled off some big signings in the past, with Dennis Bergkamp’s arrival being a pretty big statement at the time, while the Mesut Ozil deal came pretty out of the blue in the summer of 2013.

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Declan Rice then became Arsenal’s club-record signing in the summer of 2023, and helped take the team to the next level, though buying Vinicius would arguably be a whole other level entirely.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season and reached the Champions League final, so a world class attacking talent like Vini Jr coming in could help them cement their dominance at the highest level.