How Vinicius Junior feels about Arsenal transfer, next few days should be crucial

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior reportedly favours staying at Real Madrid despite Arsenal transfer interest, with a new contract still not ruled out.

According to Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon on X, Arsenal have also not had any contact with Vinicius just yet, despite the Brazil international being strongly linked with the Gunners.

A report from the Athletic yesterday claimed Arsenal were exploring a deal to sign Vinicius, but even if that’s a big claim from a reliable source, they also emphasised that it’s still early days in this saga.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

See below as Picon is now stating that the player himself would rather stay at Real Madrid, even if he has so far refused a new contract with the Spanish giants.

It’s not ruled out that an agreement could still be reached during next season.

Spanish journalist on Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid future

See below as Picon has claimed that “Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid”…

? Vinicius Junior quiere seguir en el Real Madrid. Así lo transmite su entorno, que asegura que su prioridad no cambia: la renovación. Respecto al Arsenal, el club inglés confirma en privado el interés por el brasileño, pero fuentes cercanas al jugador también afirman que,… pic.twitter.com/7tBOadcuYb — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) July 26, 2026

His post also adds: “Regarding Arsenal, the English club privately confirms its interest in the Brazilian, but sources close to the player also state that, to date, no one has gotten in touch with them.”

It seems the next few days could also be key, with Picon saying: “Vinicius will return to Madrid at the end of the week with his future hotter than ever and the countdown officially underway. At the club, some believe there is no longer any way to avoid him entering that dreaded final year of his contract, although they do not rule out a renewal sometime during the 2026/27 season.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal and Real Madrid transfer history

We’ve seen Arsenal and Real Madrid do some major business before, even if this would arguably be a whole other level.

The north London giants broke their transfer record to sign Mesut Ozil from Los Blancos back in the summer of 2013, and their current club captain Martin Odegaard was also formerly at the Bernabeu.

It seems like the two clubs have a good relationship, which could help things, but for now it looks like AFC supporters will also have to be patient for updates on this one.

If it doesn’t work out, though, it’s still a sign of what Arsenal can afford and the kind of ambitious deal they’re aiming for.